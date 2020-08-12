Bengaluru Violence: Dy CM Says 'taking Steps To Ban SDPI', Confirms 'pre-planned Riots'

Talking about the Bengaluru violence, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan, on Wednesday, said that the government has taken steps to ban SDPI and its other fronts PFI, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV. He added that SDPI has taken advantage of the incendiary Facebook post posted by a Congress worker to incite riots. Lashing out at the SDPI, he said that the main accused in the incident was the lone SDPI corporator in Bengaluru.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally at 23,29,639; Union Ayush Minister tests COVID+ve

Karnataka Dy CM: 'Taking steps to ban SDPI'

"SDPI took advantage if this situation to create law and order problems and disturb the harmony. The police and the government responded immediately and ensured nothing goes out of hand. Some of the people who have arrested belong to SDPI. One of the prominent persons -the lone SDPI corporator in Bengaluru city- is the main accused. SDPI and its fronts like PFI are responsible for this rioting and we have taken steps to ban them," he said.

Insisting that rioters will be made to pay for the damages to public property, he added, "The present law already requires people to pay for the public as well as private property. We will be recovering from them and we will show them they cannot think even in their dreams to take the law into their hands. We will take strict action against them so that this does not repeat".

Rajasthan govt crisis LIVE Updates: Gehlot camp dissatisfied on Pilot's return say sources

What are the Bengaluru riots?

At around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, a riot-like situation was witnessed between the KJ Halli and DJ Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru. A huge mob gathered outside the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy demanding immediate action against his relative Naveen who allegedly wrote a communal post on social media. Soon, the police resorted to the use of force to contain the violence. By the time the situation was brought under control at around 1 am on Wednesday, three people were killed, nearly 60 police personnel including DCP Bhimashankar Guled were injured and over 300 vehicles were burnt in the violence.

Bengaluru violence: Probe ordered by District Magistrate, informs CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa promised strict action against the culprits, but the Congress has blamed the government for inaction. MLA Srinivasamurthy, whose house was burnt, demanded additional security. As per the CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV, the Social Democratic Party of India leader Syed Ayaz was purportedly seen inciting violence by making inflammatory statements on a loudspeaker.

Bengaluru violence: BJP minister CT Ravi vows 'asset recovery from rioters' like Yogi govt