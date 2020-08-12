Bengaluru Violence: Karnataka DyCM Alleges Communal Content Posted By 'Congress Worker'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday, Karnataka Deputy CM Dr. Ashwathnarayan CN revealed that Naveen, whose communal social media post led to the Bengaluru violence, is a Congress worker. Earlier in the day, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant confirmed the arrest of Naveen, the nephew of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy. Naveen has claimed that his social media account was hacked.

According to the Karnataka Deputy CM, the SDPI took advantage of this post to create a law and order problem. Later, he alleged on Twitter that the violence was a direct result of Congress' internal squabbles and "appeasement politics". Dr. Ashwathnarayan CN added that the Karnataka government shall apprehend every rioter involved in the violence.

"The person Naveen is a Congress worker and he is in the Congress party. From his official Facebook post, I am saying this. Along with this, the SDPI took advantage of this situation. They wanted to create a law and order problem. They wanted to disturb the harmony," Karnataka Deputy CM Dr. Ashwathnarayan CN said.

Violence in Bengaluru

At around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, a riot-like situation was witnessed between the KJ Halli and DJ Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru. A huge mob gathered outside the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy demanding immediate action against his relative Naveen. Soon, the police resorted to the use of force to contain the violence. By the time the situation was brought under control at around 1 am on Wednesday, three people were killed, nearly 60 police personnel including DCP Bhimashankar Guled were injured and over 300 vehicles were burnt in the violence.

So far, 146 persons have been arrested for arson, stone-pelting, and attacking the police. Speaking to the media, Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy revealed that his house had been set on fire. Calling upon the police to probe and take action against the culprits, he questioned the safety of the common person in the city. Stressing that the rioters were from outside his constituency, the Congress MLA demanded security. Contending that the riot was planned in advance, state Minister CT Ravi cited that petrol bombs and stones were used in the destruction of property. He assured that the damages would be recovered from the rioters.

