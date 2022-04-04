Last Updated:

Bengaluru Vs Hyderabad: DK Shivakumar Challenges KT Rao In Race For India's Best City

Entering a challenge with DK Shivakumar for building the best city, Telangana Minister KTR said, "Let’s focus on infra, IT&BT, not on Halal and Hijab."

DK Shivakumar, KTR

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao entered a challenge on Monday to build better infrastructure and jobs opportunities for youth in their capitals after an entrepreneur complained about the lack of civic facilities in Bengaluru.

Ravish Naresh, the co-founder of Housing.com and Khatabook, recently tweeted about the hardships faced by startups in India's Silicon Valley, despite it generating billions of taxes for the country. 

“Startups in HSR/Koramangala (India's Silicon Valley) are already generating billions of dollars of taxes. Yet we have very bad roads, almost daily power cuts, poor quality water supply, unusable foot paths. Many rural areas now have better basic infra than India's Silicon Valley. Also the nearest airport is 3 hours away in peak traffic,” he wrote, tagging the Prime Minister and Karnataka BJP. 

Reacting to the complaint, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao invited tech startups to move to Hyderabad, citing better physical infrastructure and smooth transport. "Pack your bags and move to Hyderabad!" Rao told the entrepreneur. "We have better physical infrastructure and equally good social infrastructure. Our airport is 1 of the best & getting in and out of the city is a breeze."

Bengaluru vs Hyderabad

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar reacted to the exchange, saying that Congress would come back in power in Karnataka by 2023 and restore Bengaluru’s glory as India’s best city. “My friend (KTR), I accept your challenge. By the end of 2023, with Congress back in power in Karnataka, we will restore the glory of Bengaluru as India’s best city,” he tweeted. 

In response, the Telangana minister wrote, "Dear DK Shivakumar Anna, I don’t know much about politics of Karnataka and who will win but challenge accepted. Let Hyderabad and Bengaluru compete healthily on creating jobs for our youngsters and prosperity for our great nation. Let’s focus on infra, IT&BT, not on Halal and Hijab."

The tweet was seemingly in reference to the controversies involving Hijab in Karnataka's schools and the latest call by Hindu groups to boycott halal meat for Hosa Todaku celebrations. BJP national general secretary CT Ravi had even called halal food "economic jihad."

