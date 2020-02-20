The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Chaos At Owaisi Rally: Activist's Slogans See Her Pulled Off Stage; AIMIM Chief Distances

Politics

A woman student activist climbed on the stage and disrupted an address by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in a rally against CAA, NRC and NPR in Bengaluru

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

In a breaking development, a woman student activist climbed on the stage and disrupted an address by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in a rally against CAA, NRC and NPR in Bengaluru. According to visuals of the incident, the nineteen-year-old student activist Amulya Leona grabbed the mike and raised certain slogans that led to Owaisi reprimanding her and the police taking her away.

"We condemn anyone who comes here and raises a slogan for our enemy state. For us, it always is Bharat Zindabad. We have nothing to do with Pakistan. Those who are raising pro-Pakistan slogans have no relation with us. I want to clarify this. The organisers here have called people who are saying wrong things. The statement is wrong," Asaduddin Owaisi said.

It is unclear what exactly the woman said, but it is believed that she raised certain pro-Pakistan slogans. The activist was heckled out by those on the stage and taken away by police.

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MNS THREATENS WARIS PATHAN
MEA: ABRAHAMS SENT BACK 'IZZAT SE'
ACTIVIST HECKLED OUT OF RALLY
BJP TAKES AIM AT SHIV SENA
WHOSE BOWLING ACTION BEST?
ZUCKERBERG GETS ARMPITS BLOW-DRIED