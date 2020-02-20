Chaos At Owaisi Rally: Activist's Slogans See Her Pulled Off Stage; AIMIM Chief Distances

In a breaking development, a woman student activist climbed on the stage and disrupted an address by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in a rally against CAA, NRC and NPR in Bengaluru. According to visuals of the incident, the nineteen-year-old student activist Amulya Leona grabbed the mike and raised certain slogans that led to Owaisi reprimanding her and the police taking her away.

"We condemn anyone who comes here and raises a slogan for our enemy state. For us, it always is Bharat Zindabad. We have nothing to do with Pakistan. Those who are raising pro-Pakistan slogans have no relation with us. I want to clarify this. The organisers here have called people who are saying wrong things. The statement is wrong," Asaduddin Owaisi said.

It is unclear what exactly the woman said, but it is believed that she raised certain pro-Pakistan slogans. The activist was heckled out by those on the stage and taken away by police.