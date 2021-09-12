'Best Wishes': Madhya Pradesh CM Congratulates New Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel

As the BJP top brass replaced former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani with senior leader Bhupendra Patel on Sunday, the new Chief Minister is receiving congratulatory messages from top party leaders. Top BJP leader & Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated Patel for his new stint in Gujarat politics, ahead of assembly polls scheduled for next year.

In a tweet, Chouhan wrote, “Hearty congratulations to Senior BJP Leader, Hon'ble Shri @Bhupendrapbjp, on being elected the leader of the legislature party by MLAs of Gujarat BJP. May the state and organization touch new heights under your able leadership, best wishes.”



The decision to appoint Bhupendra Patel was taken in the legislative meeting called by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Gujarat party headquarters in Gandhinagar. Before the legislative meet, multiple meetings were held on Saturday and Sunday.

Who is Gujarat’s new CM Bhupendra Patel?

Addressing the press conference after the meeting, Union Minister Narendra Tomar announced the name of Bhupendra Patel as the new CM of Gujarat.

He said, " I and Pralhad Joshi were given the responsibility to appoint the new Gujarat CM. We came here and held discussions with the MLAs, and Vijay Rupani came up with Bhupendra Patel's name. Bhupendra Patel is the new CM of Gujarat."

Bhupendra Patel is the MLA of Gharlodia and is believed to be a close aide of former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel. Besides Bhupendra Patel, Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya & Purshottam Rupala and Gujarat ministers Nitin Patel and RC Faldu were being considered by the BJP to replace Vijay Rupani as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The change in leadership comes ahead of the 2022 assembly elections.

Vijay Rupani resigns

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday tendered his resignation to the state's Governor Acharya Devvraj. After meeting the Governor, addressing a press conference at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, Vijay Rupani confirmed the news. "I am resigning from my chief ministerial post," said Rupani, while thanking the BJP for giving him the opportunity.

"I am just a worker of the organization," Vijay Rupani said, adding that the speciality of BJP is that the responsibility of party workers keeps changing from time to time. "Whatever responsibility I get from the party, I'm ready to fulfill it under the guidance of PM Modi and the party president," he stated.

