'Best Wishes': PM Modi Congratulates N Rangasamy For Taking Oath As CM Of Puducherry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated AINRC President N Rangasamy for taking oath as the Chief Minister of Puducherry after the recently concluded polls

N Rangasamy

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated All India NR Congress (AINRC) President N Rangasamy on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Puducherry. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi congratulated him and extended his good wishes for the tenure ahead. " I would like to congratulate N Rangasamy Ji on taking oath as Puducherry CM. Best wishes for the tenure ahead," he wrote. 

 AINRC President N Rangasamy takes oath as the Chief Minister of Puducherry

AINRC President N Rangasamy was sworn in as Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Puducherry earlier in the day. The 71-year-old three-time Chief Minister was administered the oath by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan during a brief ceremony at Raj Niwas, which was only attended by elected MLAs, senior party functionaries and top government officials in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. 

It is pertinent to mention here that Rangasamy took the oath alone. Other ministers, including those from the Bharatiya Janata Party, will be sworn in, in the next few days. 

AINRC-BJP alliance sweeps Puducherry Assembly Elections

In Puducherry, the battle for power in the 2021 Assembly Elections was between two alliances. A conglomeration of four political parties- Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) that stood with the name of Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA)  had been pitched against another conglomeration but of three parties- the NR Congress (AINRC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) that goes by the name of National Democratic Alliance. 

According to the Election Commission,  the NDA  secured the majority, winning 16 seats as against the SDA's 8 seats. Within the NDA alliance- AINRS won 10 seats and the BJP won 6 seats while in the SDA alliance, DMK won 6 seats while Congress won 2. The other parties registered 6 seats in their name. 

