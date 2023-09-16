'Beware Of Scamgress', Poster War In Telangana As BRS Slams Congress Ahead Of CWC Meet

Quick links:
Poster war in Telangana | Credit: Republic
Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting which is set to take place in Hyderabad, Telangana in the afternoon, a post-war has broke out in the state slamming the grand old party and making it realise that the opposition party did not fulfill its promises. The poster against the Congress has been put up by the ruling BRS across the whole city and has been addressed as 'Corrupt Working Committee' in one of the posters.
Poster war breaks out ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting in Hyderabad today. Top leaders of Congress party including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and other will be a part the CWC.#CWC | #Congress | #PosterWar pic.twitter.com/27f8p3waYV— Republic (@republic) September 16, 2023
The first meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be held on Saturday to form a strategy for the upcoming assembly polls in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Announcing the detailed plan for the CWC meeting to be chaired by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh on Friday said this is for the first time in many years that the party’s top decision-making body will hold deliberations for three days outside Delhi.
The CWC will meet at 2:30 PM and deliberate on the strategy for the upcoming assembly elections and the Lok Sabha polls. the meeting will be held with the presence of top brass of the party such as Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, and Gaurav Gogoi among others.
(With inputs from PTI)
