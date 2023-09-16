Last Updated:

'Beware Of Scamgress', Poster War In Telangana As BRS Slams Congress Ahead Of CWC Meet

Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting which is set to take place in Hyderabad, the BRS has put up posters slamming the grand old party.

Abheet Sajwan

Poster war in Telangana | Credit: Republic


Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting which is set to take place in Hyderabad, Telangana in the afternoon, a post-war has broke out in the state slamming the grand old party and making it realise that the opposition party did not fulfill its promises. The poster against the Congress has been put up by the ruling BRS across the whole city and has been addressed as 'Corrupt Working Committee' in one of the posters.

The quotes on the posters taking potshots at the grand old party read:

  • "Madam Gandhi, do you agree with your PCC President statement that only 3 hours of electricity supply is enough for farmers to do agriculture?"
  • "Corrupt Working Committee...Beware of scamgress scamers"
  • In another poster, a contrast was shown between the Congress and BRS stating, "During Congress government UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi promised national status for Palamuru Rangareddy Project...they failed to keep their promise." It added, "Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao completed Palamuru Rangareddy Project on September 16 trial run."
  • Speaking about the minorities and how the grand old party fooled them, a poster stated, "2004 to 2014 Congress was in power and fooled Dalits on Scheduled Caste categorisation. Now again on the name of declaration, you want to do the same?"

CWC meet scheduled 

The first meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be held on Saturday to form a strategy for the upcoming assembly polls in five states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Announcing the detailed plan for the CWC meeting to be chaired by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh on Friday said this is for the first time in many years that the party’s top decision-making body will hold deliberations for three days outside Delhi.

The CWC will meet at 2:30 PM and deliberate on the strategy for the upcoming assembly elections and the Lok Sabha polls. the meeting will be held with the presence of top brass of the party such as Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, and Gaurav Gogoi among others.

(With inputs from PTI)

