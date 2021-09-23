Bhabanipur By-polls: BJP Says CM Mamata Banerjee 'worried And Under Pressure'

The battle for Bhabanipur by-polls has further intensified with the latest claim from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya who on Thursday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is worried and under nervous pressure. Citing reports, Malviya said that people in Bhabanipur 'seems' to have been listening to BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal. 'Nandigram has proved that Mamata Banerjee is not invincible,' tweeted Amit Malviya.

BJP says TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee worried about Bhabanipur by-poll

'Save Bengal,' 'rise Bhabanipur' says BJP

In another tweet, the BJP leader quoted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statements and asserted, 'I won’t become the Chief Minister, if Bhabanipur doesn’t elect me, says a nervous Mamata Banerjee'. BJP leader Malviya also compared Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari's speech and said 'she is an unelected CM.'

I won’t become the Chief Minister, if Bhabanipur doesn’t elect me, says a nervous Mamata Banerjee.



On the campaign trail, Suvendu Adhikari reminds her that he defeated her in Nandigram and that she is an unelected CM.



Now, it is for Bhabanipur to rise and #SaveBengal. pic.twitter.com/WvDrTDXo4G — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 23, 2021

Mamata Banerjee unassured about victory

In a move to rouse her supporters to go out and vote for her in the Bhabanipur by-polls, CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, highlighted them to not get complacent. Stating that her poll victory was not assured, she told her supporters to vote even if it rains. Assuring that there will be a TMC chief minister even if she loses, she said that it was destiny that she was contesting from Bhabanipur after losing from Nandigram.

Tibrewal Vs Mamata

The BJP has pitched the party's Bengal youth wing vice-president - Priyanka Tibrewal to take on the Trinamool chief at Bhabanipur. Telling that she is 'Bhabanipur's daughter' as she was born and raised there, Tibrewal had said, "Bhabanipur nijer meyekei chaay" (Bhabanipur wants its own daughter), similar to Mamata's own Bangla nijer meyekei chaay" (Bengal wants its own daughter).

Bhabanipur by-polls

EC announced that it will hold by-polls only at Bhabanipur on 30 September, upon the special request of the state government. Moreover, it will also hold polls in Bengal's Samserganj and Jangipur and Odisha's Pipli where polls were deferred due to the death of contesting candidates in May. Bhabanipur - which is Mamata Banerjee's constituency - is currently vacant after MLA Sovandeb Chatterjee resigned after winning the seat. The results will be declared on 3 October.