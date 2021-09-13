Bhabanipur By-polls: Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination, Vows To 'fight Against Injustice'

West Bengal BJYM vice president Priyanka Tibrewal filed her nomination for the Bhabanipur by-election on Monday. The constituency is expected to see a high-octane battle between Tibrewal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is hoping to save her CM berth.

Priyanka Tibrewal arrived at the EC office in Bhabanipur to file her nomination on Monday afternoon. She was accompanied by Bengal BJP leaders including Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari. Speaking to ANI she said, "This is a fight against injustice. This is a fight for justice, for the people of West Bengal. I would like to tell the people of Bhabanipur that they've received a big opportunity, they should come forward and make history."

Outside the office, BJP workers celebrated Tibrewal's nomination with great pomp and show. Party workers were seen waving BJP flags, dancing and playing dholaks. The West Bengal police was also deployed outside the office to restrict the crowds.

Alipore, West Bengal: BJP candidate for Bhabanipur by-poll, Priyanka Tibrewal files her nomination. She will face CM and TMC candidate Mamata Banerjee in the by-poll, scheduled for 30th September. pic.twitter.com/M8E3zTtf4j — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021

Who is Priyanka Tibrewal?

After the Trinamool Congress (TMC) swept the West Bengal Assembly Elections, its cadre resorted to violence in the name of 'victory celebrations.' Priyanka Tibrewal, who lost the West Bengal Assembly polls from Entally, decided to pursue the cases of post-poll violence against the Mamata Banerjee government in the Calcutta High Court. The BJP leader is a practising advocate in the Calcutta HC and the Supreme Court. Tibrewal became one of the petitioners who moved the court and successfully managed to bring a decision in favour of the victims.

Last month, the 5-judge bench unanimously passed a decision and directed that all cases of murder and crimes against women including rape pertaining to the post-poll violence be transferred to the CBI. It also warned Mamata Banerjee that any obstruction in the course of the probe will be taken very seriously.

Bhabanipur by-polls

The battle of Bhabanipur is important for TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who lost the election from Nandigram to TMC-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. The leader now needs to get re-elected as an MLA by November 5 to continue as the Chief Minister of the state. Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, TMC MLA from Bhabanipur constituency has vacated the seat for Banerjee. Meanwhile, the BJP has vowed to make the Bhabanipur battle as tough as the Nandigram battle for Mamata Banerjee. The elections will be held on September 30.