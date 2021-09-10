Bhabanipur By-polls: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee To File Nomination Today

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is all set to file nomination papers on Friday for the by-polls in Bhabanipur. As per the sources from Trinamool Congress (TMC), the party supremo will file her nomination at around 12 PM. The voting for the by-elections is scheduled for September 30, while the results will be declared on October 4.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to file nomination for Bhabanipur Assembly by-election today.



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/4uenunfF3M — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2021

Meanwhile, state opposition, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), on September 8, sent six names to the party leadership in Delhi to pick a candidate against Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee. The Congress has decided to watch 'BJP Vs TMC' from a distance as the party has announced not to file any nominations against West Bengal CM.

Bhabanipur by-elections

The battle of Bhabanipur holds major importance as it has to be won by the TMC Chief to get re-elected as an MLA by November 5 to continue as the Chief Minister of the state. Mamata Banerjee had lost the assembly election from Nandigram to TMC-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari earlier in May. Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, TMC MLA from Bhabanipur constituency, has vacated the seat for Banerjee.

The state opposition- BJP, has promised to make the by-elections battle as tough as the Nandigram battle for Mamata Banerjee. BJP's West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh has asserted that it would be fielding a strong candidate to give a tough to Mamata Banerjee. Currently, only Mamata Banerjee and West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra are the two non-MLAs in the West Bengal Council of Ministers.

BJP vs TMC

As soon as the talks of Bhabanipur by-polls surfaced with a TMC delegation comprising TMC MPs Saugata Roy, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Mahua Moitra, Jawhar Sircar and Sajda Ahmed met the Election Commission of India on August 26, the state BJP President Dilip Ghosh questioned the West Bengal government's purported hypocritical stance on the COVID-19 situation in the state. This came after the TMC leaders said that the number of COVID-19 cases had declined in the state and urged the EC to conduct a by-election to 7 Assembly constituencies.

Recently, on September 7, a BJP delegation, including state vice president Pratap Banerjee and others, reached the Election Commission West Bengal office to demand action against West Bengal CM and Bhowanipur candidate Mamata Banerjee for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct despite the declaration of the by-poll dates. On the other hand, CM Mamata Banerjee promised Rs. 5000 donations to 'puja organising committees'.

Image: PTI