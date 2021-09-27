Bhabanipur Bypoll: BJP And TMC Workers Clash On Last Day Of Campaign, Dilip Ghosh Attacked

Tensions remained high across Kolkata's Bhabanipur on the last of a campaign for Bengal assembly bypolls on Monday. As BJP's mega campaign comprising of 80 leaders going door-to-door in Mamata Banerjee's constituency got underway, BJP Vice-President Dilip Ghosh was gheraoed and attacked while attempting to enter Bhabanipur by TMC supporters. On the other hand, TMC accused BJP's Dilip Ghosh of threatening the locals as Ghosh's security personnel was seen displaying his gun at the mob. Bhabanipur- Mamata's home constituency is up for bypolls on September 30.

TMC & BJP accuse each other of attack

Sharing a video clip, BJP accused TMC of sending its goons to attack Dilip Ghosh and his supporters in Bhabanipur. In the video, a crowd is seen gheraoing the leader, pushing and yelling at him, refusing him entry into the area. Sharing the same video from Dilip Ghosh's door-to-door campaign, Trinamool Congress accused BJP of threatening protestors as one of Ghosh's security brandished his gun at the crowds which had gheraoed the leader. Moreover, visuals from the ground show violent clashed between party workers of both parties with several sustaining injuries.

TMC tweeted, "How DARE a gun be aimed at public in broad daylight? Do people not have the right to protest against leaders they do not support?". In retaliation, BJP tweeted, "TMC’s violent politics on the last day of the campaign! TMC goons attacked BJP workers, including BJP's National Vice President Dilip Ghosh".

Mamata Vs Priyanka Tibrewal

Taking on Mamata Banerjee, BJP chose its Bengal youth wing vice-president - Priyanka Tibrewal to take on the Trinamool chief at Bhabanipur. Anointing herself as 'Bhabanipur's daughter' as she was born and raised there, Tibrewal had said, "Bhabanipur nijer meyekei chaay" (Bhabanipur wants its own daughter), similar to Mamata's own Bangla nijer meyekei chaay" (Bengal wants its own daughter). Tibrewal had lost the Kolkata civic polls in 2015 and lost Entally seat in 2021 to Swarna Kamal Saha by more than 58,000 votes.

Not backing down, Mamata roused her supporters saying, "Cast your vote even if it rains. I will suffer if I don’t get even one vote. Don’t assume that my victory is ensured. If you want to see me as chief minister you must vote for me." BJP has alleged that Mamata Banerjee's political adviser Prashant Kishor has become a registered voter in her constituency, ahead of polls.

Bhabanipur bypolls

EC announced that it will hold by-polls only at Bhabanipur on 30 September, upon the special request of the state government. Moreover, it will also hold polls in Bengal's Samserganj and Jangipur and Odisha's Pipli where polls were deferred due to death of contesting candidates in May. Bhabanipur - which is Mamata Banerjee's constituency - is currently vacant after MLA Sovandeb Chatterjee resigned after winning the seat. As Banerjee had lost her poll battle from Nandigram, defeated by BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, she has to be re-elected by November 5 to remain West Bengal's CM. Results will be declared on 3 October.