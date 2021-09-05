Bhabanipur Bypoll: BJP To Field 'strong' Candidate Against Mamata; 'announcement Soon'

After the Trinamool Congress announced its candidate for the Bhabanipur by-poll, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asserted that it would be fielding a strong candidate to give a tough to Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking to ANI, BJP's West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh said, "We will fight the election strongly. There is no doubt that it will be a tough fight as Mamata Banerjee is a big figure and the chief minister of the state." He underlined that the election committee will oversee the matter, and the suggested names will be sent to Delhi. After that, the parliamentary board will make the final announcement. "However, in 2-3 days, the candidates of the West Bengal by-elections will be announced," BJP's West Bengal chief added.

'Mamata Banerjee trying to come through the back door': BJP's Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh, while addressing the media, asserted that the BJP had defeated Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, and added," Her slogan that 'Bengal wants its own daughter' went flop. The people of Bengal have shown that they do not want Mamata Banerjee. But after that, she is trying to come through the back door. She made an elected MLA who is also a minister resign in the greed of position."

It is pertinent to mention here that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who lost the election from Nandigram, will have to get elected as an MLA by November 5 to continue as the Chief Minister of the state. Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, TMC MLA from Bhabanipur constituency vacated the seat for Banerjee to contest from there, win, and retain her post.

Pressing for peaceful elections, Dilip Ghosh underlined, "Post-poll violence is still going on. Around 95 BJP workers have been killed so far. It is a matter of great concern that how the polls will be held peacefully when there is violence going on and all IPS officers are probing that forming and SIT."

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC registered a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. Despite aggressive campaigning, the BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)