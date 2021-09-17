Bhabanipur Bypoll: BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal Accuses Kolkata Police Of Spying On Her

Ahead of the upcoming Bhabanipur bypoll in West Bengal, scheduled to be held on September 30, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Priyanka Tibrewal accused Kolkata Police of spying on her. In a complaint to the returning officer of the Assembly, the BJP candidate's election agent Sajal Ghosh alleged that Kolkata Police is working on behalf of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to keep an eye on Tibrewal's activities.

In the letter addressed to the returning officer, Ghosh requested a free and fair election without any violation of guidelines. "I am following each and every guideline given by the ECI but during the last few days, Kolkata Police personnel, working on behalf of the Trinamool Congress, have deputed few civil clothes policemen without any knowledge of us. They were continuously keeping track and sending pictures of our movement to the opposition party," Ghosh wrote in his letter.

Urging for an immediate intervention by the Commissioner of Police, Ghosh demanded only uniformed officers be paced around the candidate during the time. Earlier, Priyanka Tibrewal had claimed that Kolkata Police was deployed to monitor the BJP's campaign activities and to keep a watch on voters.

BJP, TMC exchange barbs ahead of Bhabanipur bypolls

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress are major competitors in the upcoming Bhabanipur bypolls as the Congress has decided not to field any candidate. Following the filing of nomination papers by the party candidates, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, several reports of clashes between the two parties have surfaced. It should be noted that a loss for Banerjee would mean her losing the chief minister's office.

Earlier, TMC had filed a complaint against the BJP candidate for violating rules during her nomination. She was also served with a notice by the ECI. However, Tibrewal refuted the claim and accused the ruling TMC of planning to stop the BJP's campaign.

Meanwhile, the BJP lodged a complaint against the commission for revealing its information to the ruling TMC.

The Election Commission of India had, earlier this month, announced dates for the West Bengal bypolls for Bhabanipur constituency followed by the Samsergunj and Jangipur constituencies. The voting will take place on September 30 and results will be announced on October 3.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)