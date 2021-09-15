Bhabanipur Bypoll: EC Issues Notice To BJP's Tibrewal After TMC Alleges Violation Of Code

The Election Commission of India (EC) has issued a show-cause notice to Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Bhabanipur by-poll candidate Priyanka Tibrewal after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused her of violating the code of conduct.

The ruling TMC, in its complaint, alleged that BJP's Tibrewal infringed the 'model code of conduct' and COVID guidelines by gathering 'an unruly mob' of not less than 500 individuals without any permission.

TMC alleges Tibrewal of performing 'Dhunuchi Dance'

"She (Tibrewal) even performed 'Dhunuchi Nach' (traditional Bengali dance, generally performed during the Durga Puja) at places on the way to file her nomination."

The notice floated by the returning officer on Tuesday also referred to the report submitted by the Officer-In-Charge of the Bhabanipur police station where he mentioned traffic congestion following a big assembly of BJP supporters on Sambhunath Pundit Street and other places.

Tibrewal, on the other hand, refuted the allegations levelled against her and claimed that the TMC was scared of her contesting the September 30 by-poll and that such a complaint was lodged to stop her from campaigning.

"The Election Commission has sent me a letter after the TMC filed a complaint alleging that I had taken a huge number of people when I had gone to file my nomination and thus violated the model code of conduct as well as COVID protocols. I will reply whatever will be my answer," BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal said.

BJP supporters travelled on their own: Priyanka Tibrewal

"But, I would like to point out that other than Suvendu Adhikari there was no one in the vehicle in which I had gone to file my nomination," Tibrewal added. The BJP supporters travelled on their own, she said. "I had not led any crowd. It's not my duty to see who was on the roads on bikes and four-wheelers. It's the job of the police and the local administration," she added.

Tibrewal is up against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the TMC Supremo and West Bengal CM, and CPI-M's Srijib Biswas in the by-poll. The votes would be counted on October 3. CM Banerjee has to win this by-poll to retain her Chief Minister's post after having lost to Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram in the assembly elections held earlier this year.

(With PTI inputs)