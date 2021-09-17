Last Updated:

Bhabanipur Bypoll: Election Commission To Deploy 37 More Companies Of CAPF In West Bengal

The Election Commision had earlier deployed 15 companies of CAPF for the Bhabanipur by-polls, which are set to happen on 30 September.

Ahead of the by-polls in the Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency in West Bengal, the Election Commission (EC) sources have informed that 37 more companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed in the state. The poll body had earlier deployed 15 companies of CAPF for the elections. Polling for Bhabanipur Constituency is set to happen on 30 September.

The EC is working closely to avoid any form of mishaps and violence during the bypolls. As a part of its measures, 37 more companies of CAPF will now be stationed in the state ahead of the election, EC sources told ANI. The by-polls in Bhabanipur gained more importance as West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination for the Bhabanipur by-polls on 10 September.

The EC also informed that by-elections for Samserganj and Jangipur of West Bengal and Pipli constituency of Odisha will also be held on the same date. Following the polls on 30 September, the counting of votes will be taken up on October 3 and the CAPF troops are expected to stay in the state to avoid any unwanted incidents in the state. The by-polls come at a time when the probe over the violence caused after the last assembly election is still being carried out in the state.

BJP, TMC exchange barbs ahead of Bhabanipur by-polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress are major competitors in the upcoming Bhabanipur bypolls as the Congress has decided not to field any candidate. Following the filing of nomination papers by the party candidates, including CM Mamata Banerjee, several reports of clashes between the two parties have surfaced. 

Earlier, TMC had filed a complaint against the BJP candidate for violating rules during her nomination. The ruling TMC, in its complaint, alleged that Tibrewal infringed the 'model code of conduct' and COVID guidelines by gathering 'an unruly mob' of not less than 500 individuals without any permission. She was then served with a notice by the EC. However, Tibrewal refuted the claim and accused the ruling TMC of planning to stop the BJP's campaign. Meanwhile, the BJP lodged a complaint against the commission for revealing its information to the TMC. 

(With ANI inputs)
