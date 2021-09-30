Bhabanipur Bypoll: Heated Scuffle Breaks Out Between TMC & BJP Workers; Car Vandalised

Amid the ongoing by-poll in West Bengal's Bhabanipur Assembly constituency, a scuffle broke out between the workers of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. In the fracas, BJP leader Kapil Chaubey's car was also allegedly vandalised by the TMC workers. It is pertinent to mention that Kolkata Police on Tuesday imposed 'Section 144' in Bhabanipur and in the constituencies contesting at the Bengal by-polls. Women personnel of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have also been deployed in the constituency.

The tightening of security was announced after a delegation led by the BJP had appealed to the Election Commission (EC) to do so during the Constituency Assembly by-polls after the attack on BJP leader Dilip Ghosh. BJP Vice-President Dilip Ghosh on Monday was allegedly surrounded and attacked by TMC goons while attempting to enter Bhabanipur.

In terms of security, more than 20 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed for the bypolls in Bhabanipur. Reportedly, seven of these companies are from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), five each from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and 3-4 from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Bhabanipur bypoll - Battle for prestige begins

By-polls are being conducted on Thursday in three assembly constituencies in West Bengal - Bhabanipur, Samserganj, and Jangipur. The Bhabanipur by-poll has become a prestige battle for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is presently not an MLA. Notably, Mamata Banerjee was defeated by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram constituency in the Assembly elections held earlier this year.

Following this, the Bhabanipur Assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to contest from Bhabanipur seat as a move to continue to hold her post. She must become an MLA within 6 months of becoming CM.

For Bhabanipur, BJP has placed a practising advocate in the Calcutta High Court- Priyanka Tibrewal who had earlier unsuccessfully contested the West Bengal Assembly polls from Entally. She was also one of the petitioners who moved the Calcutta HC over the post-poll violence in the state which resulted in a CBI investigation. Despite two other constituencies undergoing elections, all eyes are on Bhabanipur as it is an electric situation for the Chief Minister. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC registered victory in West Bengal polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. The BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats.

(Image: ANI/PTI)