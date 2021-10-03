Bhabanipur Bypoll: Priyanka Tibrewal Adjudges Self 'Man Of The Match' After Loss To Mamata

As the Trinamool Congress’ flag fly high in Bhabhanipur, with Mamata Bannerjee winning the bypolls in a landslide victory, BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal has called herself the “Man of the Match” of the election, as she has fought a hard battle with Mamata Bannerjee in her bastion.

On losing the bypolls by a huge margin, Tibrewal said that even though she fought the sitting Chief Minister in her stronghold, she managed to garner 25,000 votes. She asserted that this portrays people’s support for her and promises to continue doing the hard work.

Speaking to ANI, Tibrewal said, “I am the 'Man of the Match' of this game because I contested the election in Mamata Banerjee's stronghold and got more than 25,000 votes. I will continue doing the hard work.”

Mamata Sways Bhabanipur bypoll with over 58,000 votes

Since the Chief Ministers’ seat was at stake, the Trinamool Congress’ Supremo Mamata Banerjee had put her best foot forward to capture the reigns of her bastion Bhabanipur in the by-polls. Mamata managed to secure her seat as Chief Minister after winning the Bhabanipur bypolls with a record margin of 85,263 votes. She managed to defeat by 58,832 votes.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also thanked the Election Commission for holding by-poll elections within the six-month deadline.

"We contested in three constituencies, we have already won in Bhabanipur, and are hopeful that we will win the other two as well," Mamata said, speaking of the Jangipur and Samsherganj seat which also contested by-polls and were later won by TMC.

Mamata went on to add that she has never lost in polls, except the last time in Bhabanipur against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. The TMC supremo in her presser blamed the BJP for hatching a conspiracy to remove TMC from power.

TMC wins all three by-poll seats

Aside from Bhabanipur, TMC's candidate Zakir Hossain won the Jangipur seat by a margin of 92,232 votes, and the party's candidate Amirul Islam won the Samsherganj seat by a margin of 26,111 votes. This result is in lines with Mamata Banerjee's assumption that the TMC would win all three seats in the elections.

Notably, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Election Commission has asked the West Bengal government to prohibit all victory celebrations or processions during or after the counting of votes for by-elections. The commission also advised them to take the necessary precautions to avoid any post-election violence. Since the by-poll nominees were revealed, multiple acts of violence were recorded in the state, prompting the EC's order to look into the issue.



Image: ANI/ PTI