Bhabanipur Bypoll Results LIVE Updates| Stage Set For High-stake Mamata Vs Priyanka Battle

Bypolls across three assembly segments in West Bengal – Bhabanipur, Samserganj, and Jangipur; and one in Odisha – Pipili-- took place on Thursday, September 30. According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission earlier this month, the nearly 12-hour process of voting began across the assembly segments at 7 am on September 30, and went on till 5 pm.

Of the three segments, Bhabanipur is the most important as it will decide Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's fate as Chief Minister. Accepting TMC turncoat Suvendu Adhikari's challenge to fight from Nandigram in the 2021 Assembly polls, two-time Bhabanipur MLA Mamata Banerjee lost by a narrow margin of fewer than 2000 votes. Soon after the election, WB Agriculture Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay resigned as the Bhabanipur MLA paving way for Banerjee to contest from there. Banerjee has to become a member of the Bengal Assembly by November 5 to remain the Chief Minister.

Against TMC's Mamata Banerjee, BJP field Priyanka Tibrewal. Tibrewal who unsuccessfully contested the West Bengal Assembly polls from Entally, is also a practicing advocate in the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court. She was also one of the petitioners who moved the Calcutta HC over the post-poll violence in the state.

The much-anticipated results of the Bhabanipur by-polls which witnessed a contest between TMC's Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal will be announced on Sunday.