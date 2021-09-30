Minutes ahead of voting for significant Bhabanipur bypoll on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Priyanka Tibrewal who is standing against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, informed reporters that she is 'hoping for fair elections'. With a smile, Tibrewal also said that she will be visiting polling booths in the area. Polling will begin at 7 am and will end at 6 pm. Apart from Bhabanipur, by-elections are also scheduled in Jangipur and Samserganj Assembly.

"The state government is in fear right now," BJP on TMC ahead of by-elections.

West Bengal | We're hoping for fair elections. Security deployment is very important. I will visit polling booths in the area today. The state government is in fear right now: Priyanka Tibrewal, BJP candidate for Bhabanipur by-poll pic.twitter.com/JlpUPiO9fV — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

The BJP leader also exuded confidence and mentioned that if voting is done fairly then the result will be 100% in party's favour.

While urging citizens to vote, BJP leader Amit Malviya said the constituency is standing at 'at the cusp of history'.

Bhabanipur stands at the cusp of history, where if it defeats Mamata Banerjee, it will rid Bengal of regressive politics.



So, if you are a voter from the constituency, get out and make your vote count, change the course of Bengal’s destiny. You owe it to your future generations. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 30, 2021

Bhabanipur bypoll- Battle of prestige begins

The most-watched by-elections are all set to begin as it will decide the future of Mamata Banerjee as West Bengal's Chief Minister. At the same time, the opposition, BJP has promised to deliver a tough fight like in Nandigram where former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari had defeated Mamata Banerjee and set a record. For Bhabanipur, BJP has placed a practising advocate in the Calcutta High Court- Priyanka Tibrewal who had unsuccessfully contested the West Bengal Assembly polls from Entally. She was also one of the petitioners who moved the Calcutta HC over the post-poll violence in the state which resulted in CBI investigation. Despite two other constituencies undergoing elections, all eyes are on Bhabanipur as it is like a do or die situation for the Chief Minister.

Bhabanipur bypoll- Security arrangements

More than 20 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed for the bypolls in Bhabanipur, as per the Union Home Ministry sources. Reportedly, the seven of these companies are from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), five each from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and 3-4 from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). On directions of the Election Commission, Kolkata Police imposed restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC in the 200-metre radius of polling stations in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency from Tuesday evening. The restrictions will be imposed till the conclusion of voting for the bypolls today evening. Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed Kolkata a day ahead of polling, and heavy waterlogging was witnessed in parts of the city including Bhabanipur.