Ahead of by-polls in Kolkata's Bhabanipur on September 30, the BJP vice-president Dilip Ghosh has alleged that he was gheraoed and attacked while entering the constituency by Trinamool supporters. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, he said that there was a plot to murder him. "BJP workers, including women, were beaten by TMC goons. I was able to escape after my guards pulled out arms," he said.

Ghosh said that this is not the first time that such an incident has taken place, the violence has been witnessed since the by-polls were announced. He added, "The culture of violence will not end till the TMC is removed."

Asserting that these are the signs of Mamata Banerjee losing Bhabanipur by-polls, the BJP leader said that TMC is using violence. "The elections could reflect that people are fed up with violence, that is why Mamata Banerjee is scared," he said.

In a press conference, Dilip Ghosh said that by-elections are happening but the security is not up to the mark. He claimed that BJP supporters are being attacked constantly and the campaigning has been stopped multiple times.

How safe is the life of the common man in this state when public representative is being attacked in Bhabanipur, the home turf of Madam Chief Minister ?

Stating that he was attacked, the BJP VP said, "Today on the last day of the campaign, my people were attacked and beaten up. When finally they tried to attack me, my guards pulled out the gun." Demanding that elections should be cancelled, Ghosh asserted that it is not conducive to conduct polls when political parties and voters are not safe.

BJP Mahila Morcha president Agnimitra Paul said that the people who support violence will vote in the Bhabanipur by-polls. "The original people of Bhabanipur will not vote amid the bloodshed," she said adding that Election Commission should stop the by-polls.

Meanwhile, BJP has decided to raise the issue with Election Commission. A delegation of the saffron party will meet Chief Election Officer on Monday in Kolkata over the Bhabanipur ruckus issue.

Mamata vs Priyanka Tibrewal

The Bhabanipur by-polls will see a contest between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP youth wing Vice-President Priyanka Tibrewal. Anointing herself as the daughter of Bhabanipur, Tibrewal had said that "Bhabanipur wants its own daughter," similar in lines to Bengal CM's "Bengal wants its own daughter" pre-poll slogan.

The by-elections will be held on September 30 and the results will be declared on October 3. In assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee was defeated by BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. She has to become a member of the Bengal Assembly by November 5 to remain the Chief Minister.

