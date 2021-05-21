'Bhabanipur Is CM Mamata's Seat, I Just Protected It': Sobhandeb After Resigning As MLA

Trinamool Congress MLA from Bhowanipore/Bhabanipur, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay resigned from his position on Thursday, paving the way for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to return to her bastion through re-election.

Chattopadhyay, who previously held the Rashbehari constituency, contested from Bhowanipore this time, as CM Mamata decided to contest the Nandigram seat, in a direct battle against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari. Days after winning from the Bhowanipore constituency, Chatterjee decided to step down as MLA, allowing Banerjee’s re-election to the Assembly seat.

“I am giving up my seat for my leader. I spoke to the CM and several party leaders when I heard she wants to contest from here, I thought I should vacate my seat. There was no pressure. Nobody else has the courage to run the government. Bhowanipore was her seat only, I had just protected the seat,” Chattopadhyay told the media after handing his resignation to the Speaker.

Accepting the TMC leader’s resignation, Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee said, "I have enquired from him if he has resigned voluntarily and without coercion. I am satisfied, and I have accepted his resignation.”

Mamata Banerjee was sworn in for a third consecutive term on May 5 after she retained Bengal but lost the Nandigram polls to her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari. TMC won 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies.

Recently, Banerjee's cabinet passed a resolution to form a Legislative Council in Bengal, presumably a bid to get Mamata nominated to the Council instead of a by-election. This effort though has run a major obstacle as the creation of a legislative Assembly will need approval from Parliament where BJP holds sway.

The Nandigram battle

The Nandigram poll battle saw the most high-voltage campaign as Mamata played her 'Bengal's daughter' card, while Suvendu has accused TMC of only 'promoting the nephew'. While Nandigram is a Trinamool bastion, it is the Adhikari family which has massive sway in the district - leading to Suvendu's victory over the CM by a margin of 1,737 votes. Though Mamata accepted her defeat, she said that she will challenge the electoral verdict in court.

The nail-biting clincher saw Suvendu Adhikari take the lead by 4000 seats over Mamata Banerjee, but later the margin reduced to mere 6 votes before Mamata took the lead. Suvendu has been rewarded by BJP with his election as Leader of Opposition.