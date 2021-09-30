Priyanka Tibrewal, the BJP candidate who is competing against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the ongoing Bhabanipur by-polls has alleged that TMC MLA Madan Mitra purposely shut one of the voting machines.

As voting went underway in the crucial district of Bhabanipur, Priyanka Tibrewal alleged that TMC's Madan Mitra has purposely shut a voting machine at the polling booth of ward number 72 as he 'wants to capture the booth.'

The BJP leader, who has been visiting polling booths in the area, also alleged that the ruling party was paying some people to cast votes in their favour. "A man confessed to me that TMC paid him Rs 500 to cast vote. He was from Bansdroni. I have informed the authorities," Tibrewal told ANI.

Polling commenced at 7 am on Thursday for the by-election to the Bhabanipur seat, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting, and two other constituencies amid tight security and stringent COVID-19 measures.

Similar allegations of voting manipulation were raised by BJP's Arun Singh, who claimed that machines in polling booths 124 and 126 have been shut down. He also said that TMC minister Firhad Hakim was breaking the election protocol by visiting the election booths even when ministers are not allowed to do so.

"The police administration is working on the orders of Mamata Banerjee. Machines at polling booths- 124 and 126 are closed and TMC Minister- Firhad Hakim who is not allowed to go to booths is visiting the areas. They are trying to manipulate the voting and we have complained to Election Commission but have not received any solution.

Bhabanipur bypoll updates

The most-watched by-polls are being held in south Kolkata's Bhabanipur, besides Jangipur and Samserganj seats in the Murshidabad district. A total of 6,97,164 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the three constituencies. Votes will be counted on October 3.

The voter turnout at the Bhabanipur constituency stood at 48.08% at 3 pm on Thursday. The figure has remained low all throughout the day, standing at 35.97% at 1 pm, 21.73% at 11 am, and 7.57% at 9 am.

Banerjee, who lost from the Nandigram constituency in the assembly elections earlier this year, has to win this by-poll to retain the chief minister's post. Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress supremo, is pitted against BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal and CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas in Bhabanipur.