Bhabanipur Violence: BJP Meet EC Officials; Demand Section 144, CRPF Vigil Till Poll End

Following the ruckus on the final day of the by-poll campaigning in Kolkata's Bhabanipur, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation reached the office of the Election Commission and held talks with the officials while submitting a report on the matter.

The delegation led by BJP activists Swapan Dasgupta, Sishir Bajoria and Pratap Banerjee urged the commission to instigate Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the constituency till the poll end. They also sought Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) domination in the area during the election. The BJP censured the attacks on MP Dilip Ghosh and MP Arjun Singh early in the day in the absence of the Kolkata police. The BJP demanded complete webcasting of the election along with CCTV coverage of the whole process to be conducted on September 30.

BJP seek CRPF protection for a free and fair poll

"We want the CRPF in the area on election day and after the elections so that a free and fair election can take place," the BJP delegation maintained.

The BJP sought the Election Commission to ensure that CRPF personnel are deployed outside the polling booths. "We want CRPF to be deployed ahead of the polling. We want that the election to happen without any fear and want CRPF personnel to be deployed outside every poll booth," the delegation stated.

KP invisible, attackers were followers of Madan Mitra: BJP

The BJP accused the ruling TMC of planning the attacks on its leaders and said that the attackers were followers of TMC leader Madan Mitra. "We have identified eight people and all of them are Madan Mitra followers. The attack was planned," they said.

Censuring the role of the Kolkata Police (KP) during the chaos, the BJP's Swapan Dasgupta said, "This is a big surprise that during the clashes today, there was no Kolkata police personnel in the area. The Kolkata police were invisible."

Claiming it a drama of the BJP, TMC's Saugata Roy said, "The BJP is trying to get media attention. They have created a lot of trouble because they know that they are not going to win the election. We want a peaceful vote because we are sure of winning. We want all parties to participate in the election. They had been campaigning in front of Firad Hakim's house and there was no issue. Today Dilip Ghosh came for the campaigning and there is a lot of resentment against him. No harm was done to him. All of this is a drama. We want a peaceful vote. People will defeat the conspiracies of the BJP."

Bhabanipur violence

Tension prevailed high across the Bhabanipur constituency on Monday. As the BJP's mega campaign comprising of 80 leaders going door-to-door in CM Banerjee's constituency got underway, the Bengal BJP Vice President Dilip Ghosh along with his associates was gheraoed and attacked while attempting to enter Bhabanipur by TMC activists. On the other hand, the ruling TMC accused BJP's Dilip Ghosh of threatening the locals after Ghosh's security personnel was observed displaying his gun at the mob.

IMAGE: @DILIP GHOSHBJP-TWITTER/ANI