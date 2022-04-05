Bhadu Sheikh Murder Case: CCTV Footage Reveals Attackers Hurling Bombs At TMC Leader

In a major development concerning the Birbhum massacre case following the murder of Trinamool Congress Panchayat leader in Bagtui village, Bhadu Sheikh, CCTV footage from the incident has surfaced 14 days after violence broke out in Rampurhat of Birbhum district in West Bengal. The video, which is crucial evidence in the ongoing investigation of the grave murder of Sheikh, shows a group of people arriving at the spot and hurling bombs.

The video, which runs for one and a half minutes, shows around 4 to 5 men who arrived on motorcycles and started hurling bombs one after another. While the first attack was directly aimed at the TMC leader, the second one was hurled for stopping the security forces from intervening. Following this, a third bomb was again hurled at Sheikh, further leading to his death.

This incident led to the massive violent massacre in Birbhum, resulting in the death of 9 people, including women and children, who were charred to death after their homes were put on fire. In the meantime, while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been investigating the killing of the people following the order of the Calcutta High Court, the murder case is also being investigated by the police. So far, around 22 people have been in arrested in the arson case, while six have been held for the TMC leader's murder.

Earlier, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was probing the matter. However, the case was later taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Image: Republic/PTI