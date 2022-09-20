Bhagavad Gita Not Religious Book: Karnataka Govt Rebuts Cong & JDS In Moral Education Row

In a fresh faceoff, the Karnataka Congress on Tuesday questioned the ruling BJP over the introduction of only the Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum and asked why not Quran or Bible? Clarifying the stance of the state government, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh has said that Bhagavad Gita is not a religious book. Terming Quran a religious book, the state minister claimed that Gita will inspire students with its lessons on moral science as does not speak about any religious practices or worshipping any God.

"Quran is a religious book while Gita isn't, it doesn't talk about worshipping any God or follow religious practices. It's a moral thing and will inspire students. Even during the freedom movement, people got inspiration from Gita to fight," the Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said on including Gita in the school syllabus.

Meanwhile, JDS spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed told Republic TV that BJP is trying to use Bhagavad Gita for its political gains and vote bank. Quoting the phrase of Bhagavad Gita which says 'Knowledge is supreme, there is nothing more supreme than knowledge,' Ahmed said, "Therefore I urge the party to not use the book of supreme ideas for their political benefit."

"Whether Bhagavad Gita is a religious book or not is a different discussion. But it is important to note who is promoting the book?" he asked, adding, "People who don't follow the principles of Gita and go against it are raising the issue for their political mileage. The party (BJP) that does not follow the basic principle and basic rule of Bhagavad Gita is trying to promote it only for vote purposes."

"Does any Hindu, any Muslim or any Christian would like to learn their religious scriptures from people who don't follow it and are using it for their political gains?" the JDS spokesperson questioned.

Karnataka govt plans to introduce Bhagavad Gita in schools

The Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh on Monday said that the Bhagavad Gita would be introduced in schools as part of a 'moral education' drive starting from December. Earlier in March, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that his government was considering including the Gita as a part of a 'moral education' drive for students from Class 6 to Class 10.