'Bhagwant BeMann': Sukhbir Singh Badal Takes A Dig At Punjab CM After Amritsar Rampage

Shiromani Akali Dal president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, launched a scathing attack on the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday. While addressing a press meeting, Badal highlighted the current condition of the state which has been disturbed after Amritpal Singh's supporters went on a rampage on February 23.

He said, "Shiromani Akali Dal contributed to the freedom movement of India. We want to live in peace and maintain the status of brotherhood. However, other political parties, in a bid to attract a group of people to maintain their political base, are disturbing the peace in the state."

"Due to such events (rampage by Amritpal's supporters), Punjab has been left aside when it comes to progress and development. There is an economic crisis and threat to peace in the state."

The Akali Dal chief went on to bat for his party and said, "Under the regime of Prakash Singh Badal, the state was growing. He avoided any communal violence. Akali Dal has always been concerned for every section of the society."

He also mentioned that Akali Dal workers will always come to the forefront when the peace of the state is at stake. He said, "I want to ensure that peace will not be disturbed as Akali Dal will do everything to maintain peace in the state."

Akali Dal chief on Punjab CM

He also took a dig at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann by highlighting his failure to combat violence in the state. He said, "Today, the people of Punjab can see the condition of the state. Since the new government came to power, the situation has turned the opposite. The condition of our state has become worse under the government led by CM Bhagwant BeMann (dishonest)."

The remarks by the Akali Dal chief come hours after Lovepreet Toofan, a close aide of Waris Punjab De group leader Amritpal Singh, has been released by the Punjab police. The supporters of Amritpal stormed Ajnala police station on February 23 in a bid to secure the release of Lovepreet Toofan.