Bhagwant Mann Discharged From Hospital After He Allegedly Drank Contaminated River Water

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was discharged from a Delhi Hospital on Thursday after almost 12 hours of hospitalisation. Mann was admitted yesterday after he complained of stomach pain and was airlifted to a private hospital in Delhi. After receiving treatment, Mann returned to his official residence in Chandigarh on Thursday afternoon and also met with officials. Mann's health scare is reported to have stemmed after he consumed contaminated water.

During his visit to Sultanpur Lodhi two days earlier, Bhagwant Mann was seen drinking a glass of holy water from a river. Bhagwant Mann's visit came following the invite from environmentalist and Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal. After Bhagwant Mann was hospitalised, speculations started doing rounds that Mann got ill after drinking a glass of river water which was allegedly contaminated. However, the Chief Minister's office clarified later that he was in the hospital as part of a routine checkup. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party also addressed the issue, asserting that there was nothing serious regarding the health situation of Bhagwant Mann and stated that he was undergoing a routine checkup.

On the other hand, the Punjab CM's hospital admission paved way for political controversies as well. Opposition factions started questioning Bhagwant Mann, who time and again levels claims that the AAP government has developed the health care industry in Punjab, for getting admitted to a Delhi hospital rather than one in the state.

After being discharged from the hospital, Bhagwant Mann resumed his official duties on Thursday as he met with senior police officials including the DGP regarding the recent encounter of gangsters who are linked to Sidhu Moosewala's killing, in Amritsar.

CM Mann congratulates Punjab cops for ops against Moosewala's killers

Bhagwant Mann took to Twitter and congratulated the Punjab Police and the anti-gangster task force for successfully executing an operation against gangsters in the state. In a statement issued from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Mann while stating that his state government has launched a decisive war against gangsters and anti-social elements further also added that as committed, the Punjab Police has achieved a major success in the encounter carried out in Amritsar.