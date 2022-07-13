Bhagwant Mann government committed to make Punjab drug-free state: AAP leader Malvinder Singh Kang

Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang on Wednesday said the Bhagwant Mann-led government is committed to free the state from the drug menace, for which he held previous governments responsible.

He accused previous regimes of "just playing politics over the issue" and never showing real intent to eradicate it. "Earlier, only drug addicts or those who consume drugs were arrested and were put behind the bars," he told reporters here.

Now, 676 drug peddlers have been arrested in one week, he added, stressing that 559 FIRs were lodged and search operations are being conducted in each district.

"We will fulfil the promise of making Punjab a drug-free state," said Kang.

He said the director general of police has himself led the anti-drug drives across the state.

Directions were also issued to seize the property of proclaimed offenders involved in the drug trade, he said.

Kang said after the Punjab Police tipped off, 75 kg of heroin was recovered from a container at Mundra Port in Gujarat.

The Mann-led government will not allow any nexus related to the drug racket, he said promising tough action against those found involved in drug smuggling.

