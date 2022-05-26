Bhagwant Mann In Unauthorised Occupation Of Govt Property; LS Secy Calls For Action

In a major embarrassment for Bhagwant Mann, the Lok Sabha Secretariat asked the Directorate of Estates to initiate eviction proceedings against AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister for unauthorised occupation of Central government accommodation in Delhi on Thursday. The accommodation - Central government's Duplex No 33, North Avenue, along with its units and 153 North Avenue - was allotted to him as a Member of Parliament from the Sangrur constituency. However, even after resigning from the position in March 2022 post the Punjab Assembly elections, he failed to vacate it.

Proceedings for eviction against Bhagwant Mann to be initiated

"The said allotment stands cancelled in his name with effect from April 14, the Secretariat said in its petition before the estates officer, adding that the occupation of the building by the former MP after April 13 is 'unauthorised'. "It is, therefore requested the proceedings for eviction of Bhagwan Mann, ex-MP and all persons may be initiated and orders for their eviction be passed," reads the petition sent to the estates officer.

It is pertinent to mention here that the said accommodation has now been issued to Hanuman Beniwal, the RLP president and an MP from Rajasthan.

Who gets accommodation in Delhi?

Central government employees, MPs, judges and other dignitaries, are allotted residential accommodation in the national capital while they are in service and posted in Delhi. After their term expires or ends prematurely, they are no longer eligible to occupy the accommodation. As per PRS Legislative, to evict a person from a residential accommodation, a Central government estate officer first issues a written notice to the individual concerned, after which he/she has to show cause within three working days as to why an eviction notice should not be issued against them.

