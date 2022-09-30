'Bhagwant Mann Just A Namesake CM': Amarinder Singh Has Advice On Punjab's Governance

Captain Amarinder Singh, during an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, blasted Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as well as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who according to him is pulling the strings from Delhi. He even went on to state that Mann is just a namesake CM for Punjab and that the "real work" is being done by others.

"He (Mann) is not the Chief Minister. He may be a name, but in reality, he is not. Everything is being done by the Aam Aadmi Party, the Chaddhas and the other fellow in Delhi. Those are the guys who are running the whole show", the former Punjab CM said.

#LIVE | He just seems to be a namesake Chief Minister: @capt_amarinder on Bhagwant Mann & AAP; Tune in here - https://t.co/pJdhfom7Rz pic.twitter.com/H6nRy8MDdH — Republic (@republic) September 30, 2022

Captain lists steps Mann must take

He made these critical statements while discussing the security threats Punjab faces from Pakistan, which shares over a 550 km border with Pakistan, as well as separatists promoting the Khalistani propaganda. "Punjab has been through such difficult times, so many soldiers have died, and such disturbance there was in Punjab. I don't think anyone here learns from history", Captain said. "Today your concept should be what should we do for the economic development of Punjab, what do we do for these youngsters who are without jobs. We need job creation".

He further questioned what the Bhagwant Mann government is doing in stopping the youth from getting involved in crime and turning into gangsters and joining the separatist movements. "Government should now be active. What is this fellow doing, this CM here? What about using public relations for this purpose, what about doing something to stop this Khalistani movement? If there is such a thing going on at this moment, then it should be jointly done", the former CM added.

"And instead of making noise, he should be going to Delhi, sitting with the Home Minister (Amit Shah) and talking to him about and discussing the seriousness of the problem", Captain opined.