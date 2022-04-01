Bhagwant Mann Moves Resolution In State Assembly Seeking Transfer Of Chandigarh To Punjab

Days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the service conditions of the Chandigarh administration will be aligned to that of the central civil services, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has moved a resolution in the state assembly seeking, the immediate transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab.

The resolution moved on Friday came against the Centre's decision to put Chandigarh on the Central services rules. As per that, the resolution moved by CM Mann in the House noted, "For maintaining harmony and taking the sentiments of people into account, the House once again recommends to the state government to raise the matter with the Central government to immediately transfer Chandigarh to Punjab." While reading out the resolution, the chief minister also called it a "direct attack" on the right of Punjab on Chandigarh.

The resolution was moved in a one-day special assembly session. Notably, Chandigarh is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

Earlier on Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah while speaking at an event in Chandigarh announced that the service conditions of the employees in Chandigarh will be aligned with the central civil services. Apart from that, this announcement also states that the retirement age of UT employees will increase from the existing 58 years to 60 years.

Centre issues rules on extending central service benefits to Chandigarh

Following the announcement, the Home Ministry on Wednesday also issued rules to this effect which stated that the employees of the Chandigarh Union Territory Administration will get the same pay and other benefits as those working in the central government.

According to the Union territory of Chandigarh Employees (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2022, which will come into effect from April 1, the conditions of service of persons appointed to services and posts in Group A, Group B and Group C in Chandigarh administration will be the same as the conditions of service of the persons appointed to corresponding services and posts in central civil services of the government of India.

The new rules further state that those employees under the administrative control of the union territory of Chandigarh who were earlier taking scales of pay on par with their counterparts in Punjab shall be now competent to revise their scales of pay from time to time. This will be done to bring them on par with the scales of pay sanctioned by the central government for the corresponding categories of its employees.

