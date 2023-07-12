Bhagwant Mann Requests Governor To Allot Plot In Chandigarh For Punjab AAP Office

The AAP on Tuesday requested Governor Banwarilal Purohit to allot a plot in Chandigarh for its Punjab unit office, saying they are a national party and enjoy a huge majority in the state.

"All seven Rajya Sabha members from the state belong to the AAP. In Chandigarh (Municipal Corporation) too out of 35 councillors we have 14. The Aam Aadmi Party is ...the most popular party in Punjab and Chandigarh," Chief Minister and AAP state president Bhagwant Mann said in a letter to the governor.

According to a party statement, Mann said he had written to the governor earlier too on the issue but there is no response from the governor, who is also the Chandigarh administrator.

"Even after writing and asking for institutional land for the party office in meetings and interactions on multiple occasions, there is no response from the Chandigarh administration. Shiromani Akali Dal, a regional party, has three acres of land in sector 28, Congress is allotted more than 1 acre of land in sector 15 and the BJP has two plots in sector 33 and 37," wrote Mann.

He alleged the UT administration's inaction and "deafening silence" only mean it is playing favouritism and has some ulterior motives.

In his letter, Mann requested the governor to allot a suitable plot for the construction of the AAP office in Chandigarh. He urged the governor to take necessary measures and action at the earliest.