Bhagwant Mann Shares Childhood Photo; Makes Big Statement About Punjab On His Birthday

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann celebrated his 49th birthday on Monday by sharing a glimpse of his childhood on social media. Mann uploaded an image on Twitter that features him as a child, standing in the middle of his parents and sporting a white turban. The picture also shows his father Mohinder Singh, who is seen in a shirt-pant ensemble, and his mother Harpal Kaur, who is seen wearing a traditional Indian suit and dupatta in the photograph.

Through the post, the minister shared a big statement for Punjab. “Thank you for the birthday wishes.. Whenever I come to this world my country is Punjab,” reads the loosely translated caption of the post, which has garnered over 3,300 likes and dozens of comments so far.

Reacting to the image, one Twitter user wrote: “Nice photo, your father was a Handsome man and you got his eyes.” Several users on the microblogging platform also sent birthday wishes to the Sangrur-born politician. “Happy birthday our great CM Bhagwant Mann ji,” one user wrote. Another user added, “Happy Birthday @BhagwantMann Sir And Lots Of Love From Gujarat And I Wish You Will Achieve Your Goals And We Want AAP In Gujarat.”

ਜਨਮ ਦਿਨ ਦੀਆਂ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ ਦੇਣ ਲਈ ਧੰਨਵਾਦ ..ਮੈਂ ਜਦ ਵੀ ਇਸ ਦੁਨੀਆਂ ਤੇ ਆਂਵਾਂ ਮੇਰਾ ਦੇਸ ਹੋਵੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ… pic.twitter.com/5Z3is5gAa5 — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) October 17, 2022

Bhagwant Mann receives birthday wishes on social media

Mann also received birthday greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wrote on his official Twitter handle: "Birthday wishes to Punjab CM Shri Bhagwant Mann Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.”

Wishing the Punjab chief minister, Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal shared an image and wrote on social media: “A very happy birthday to my younger brother and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Bhagwant Mann ji. May God give you a healthy life, a long life and more strength to serve the people of Punjab.” The image shared by the Delhi Chief Minister features the duo smiling and embracing while donning cream-coloured attire.

Bhagwant Mann, who turned 49 on Monday, was born on October 17, 1973, to Mohinder Singh and Harpal Kaur in the village of Satoj in Punjab. He kickstarted his political journey in 2011 by joining the People's Party of Punjab. Three years later, he joined the Aam Aadmi Party and successfully won the election in the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.