'Bhagwant Mann Thirsty For My Blood, Can Physically Eliminate Me': Khaira's Big Claim

Hours after his arrest, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Thursday in a big statement claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has become “thirsty of his blood” and is capable of “eliminating him” as he can not tolerate the presence of the grand old party in Punjab. Alleging political vendetta behind his arrest in the 2015 drugs case, Khaira stated that Mann is planning something "very dangerous" against him.

"Bhagwant Mann has become thirsty for my blood. I will not be surprised if he gets me physically eliminated as well. I sense something very very dangerous. Bhagwant Mann is not able to tolerate Congress in Punjab. AAP has done this to marginalise Congress in the state. But the truth will prevail,” the Congress leader was quoted as saying while he was addressing the media.

Khaira'sbig allegations against Bhagwant Mann came after Punjab Police on Thursday, September 28, arrested him from his residence in Chandigarh amid a high-octane drama. The Congress leader's arrest was executed under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985.

Congress stands in support of Khaira

Standing in support of Sukhpal Khaira, the Punjab Congress is planning to move to the High Court by Friday, September 29, against its leader's arrest and is likely to put forward the Supreme Court's 2023 order quashing the summon to Khaira in the 2015 drugs-related case.

"The arrest of All India Kisan Congress chairman Sukhpal Singh Khaira ji is a proof of abuse of power and vengeance. The entire Congress family stands with him against this petty conspiracy to suppress his loud voice against injustice. We are not ready to bow down, not ready to stop. We will fight and win," the Congress party took to its official handle on X.

अखिल भारतीय किसान कांग्रेस के चेयरमैन @SukhpalKhaira जी की गिरफ्तारी, सत्ता के दुरुपयोग और प्रतिशोध का एक सबूत है।



अन्याय के खिलाफ उनकी बुलंद आवाज़ को दबाने की इस ओछी साजिश के ख़िलाफ़ उनके साथ पूरा कांग्रेस परिवार खड़ा है।



हम झुकने को तैयार नहीं हैं, रुकने को तैयार नहीं हैं।… — Congress (@INCIndia) September 28, 2023

My father exposed Mann: Khaira's son

Following his father's arrest, Mehtab launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and said that his father was arrested for exposing the 'drunk face' of AAP's Bhagwant Mann multiple times. "Sukhpal Singh exposed the drunk face of Bhagwant Mann and his party. He always stood by the families of those who died of a drug overdose in Punjab. This is what happens (arrest) when somebody speaks against the government," Sukhpal's son, Mehtab, said.