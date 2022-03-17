Bhagwant Mann To Make Major Announcement On March 17, A Day After Taking Oath As Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to make a major announcement today (March 17), a day after he was sworn into office, on promises made during the Aam Aadmi Party's Assembly election campaign. CM Mann took to Koo on Thursday and said, he will announce something big today.

AAP's Bhagwant Mann said that no one in the history of Punjab would have taken such a decision, which he will announce shortly. During the poll campaign, Bhagwant Mann's party announced several promises, of which the most popular ones are Rs. 1,000 to all adult women and 300 units of free electricity per month for every household.

Bhagwant Mann takes oath as 17th PM of Punjab

In a historic moment for AAP on Wednesday, Bhagwant Mann took oath as the 17th CM of Punjab in the presence of thousands of people at legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's ancestral village Khatkar Kalan.

Flanked by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Mann was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. As the CM face of AAP, he led Punjab to a mammoth victory besides winning the Dhuri seat by beating Congress leader Dalvir Singh Goldy.

'AAP will fix everything, unemployment to farming': CM Mann

Wearing his signature yellow turban, Bhagwant Mann declared that his government belongs to everyone, even to those who did not vote for his party.

"I appeal to you all (newly-elected MLAs) to not get arrogant. We have to respect even those who didn't vote for us," said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Remembering Bhagat Singh and Guru Nanak in his speech after taking oath as Punjab CM, Mann promised to build schools and hospitals in the state. He asked people to support him. The Punjab CM promised that no day would be wasted and that work would begin immediately. He added that people will visit Punjab in the same way as they visit Delhi to see its schools and mohalla clinics.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann won the Punjab Election 2022 from the Dhuri constituency as the Arvind Kejriwal-led party swept the Punjab elections result. AAP won 92 of the 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly.