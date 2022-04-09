Bhagwant Mann To Meet Amit Shah, Demand State-of-the-art Technology For Punjab Police

After holding a meeting with the Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Sarpanchs of Punjab’s border areas, CM Bhagwant Mann on Saturday informed that he will be meeting Home Minister Amit Shah on April 12 to discuss the menace of cross border smuggling in the state. In his first meeting with Home Minister Shah as Punjab Chief Minister, Mann will put forth the demand to provide the state police with the best technology to nip the issue in the bud.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said that he would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 12 for taking up the issue of providing state of the art technological apparatus to the Punjab Police for nipping the menace of cross border smuggling in the bud: Government of Punjab — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

Earlier in the day, the newly inducted Punjab CM deliberated with the state governor on the rising instances of cross-border smuggling. In the meeting, security agencies were also present. Techniques used to thwart the smuggling of drugs and weapons from Pakistan were discussed.

Menace of Cross border Smuggling in Punjab

The state that shares a 600km long border with Pakistan, suffers from cross-border smuggling of arms and drugs through drones and other illegal means. Pakistani terrorists are consistent in their attempt to infiltrate the border and incite trouble in Punjab by circulating weapons and drugs.

"The main agenda of the meeting was to evolve a robust mechanism to strengthen the security of these districts, especially when the neighbouring country is finding ways to foment trouble in Punjab by drugs and weapons smuggling through drones," the Governor stated. A scheme called 'Agneepath' will be announced soon to channel the enthusiasm of the youth, particularly those from border areas, towards constructive activity, Governor informed. 'It will provide them with proper training and jobs in the army for four to six years,' he added.

Banwarilal further extended the Union Government’s support to the Punjab CM for the welfare of the people of Punjab.

The border security of Punjab is a critical issue for the Union government too, as the Home Minister himself has raised the issue time and again. Even during campaigning for the bygone polls, Amit Shah had raised the issue of maintaining the border security of the state, in light of the nefarious activities of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.



Earlier last year, Punjab’s Firozpur police seized 34 crore worth of heroin from the Indo-Pakistan international border. At least 6.73 kg of heroin was recovered following the arrest of one accused who was reportedly in contact with handlers in Pakistan.