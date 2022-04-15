'Bhagwant Mann's Character Purer Than 24-carat Gold': AAP Repudiates Sukhbir Badal's Claim

On Thursday, AAP MP Raghav Chadha repudiated SAD chief Sukhbir Badal's claim that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visited Takht Damdama Sahib in an inebriated state. Speaking to the media, Chadha termed Badal a "spent cartridge"- a reference to the fact that he lost from his stronghold of Jalalabad in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls. Condemning the attempts to indulge in character assassination, the AAP leader also asserted that Mann's character is purer than 24-carat gold. AAP won a whopping 92 seats in the 2022 Punjab elections whereas Congress and SAD bagged only 18 and 3 seats each.

Raghav Chadha said, "Spent cartridges of Punjab politics whose time is over now, who have been rejected by the people have not been able to digest their defeat in the 2022 Assembly election even today. They have not been able to digest their defeat even after having Hajmola. That's why they want to go for character assassination by making baseless statements. These are the same people who would say before the polls that Arvind Kejriwal's colour is black. They would talk about the habits of Bhagwant Mann and say things about me and the party leadership. They make personal attacks and try to indulge in character assassination."

"AAP, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann answered their claims with their work. They answered by getting the love and blessings of people by going among them and making promises. After looting and destroying Punjab, these spent cartridges have resorted to the character assassination of a democratically elected CM. I condemn this and want to say that Bhagwant Mann's character is purer than 24-carat gold. The work which Bhagwant Mann has managed to do in one month might not have been done by the Akali Dal and Congress governments in the last 20 years," the Rajya Sabha MP elaborated.

पंजाब की सियासत के कुछ चले हुए कारतूस हैं जिनका समय अब खत्म हो गया है, जिन्हें लोगों ने अस्वीकार कर दिया है और उन्हें अपनी हार हजम नहीं हो रही है, इसलिए ये लोग CM भगवंत मान का चरित्र हनन करने में लगे हैं: अकाली दल प्रमुख सुखबीर सिंह बादल के आरोपों पर राज्यसभा सांसद राघव चड्ढा pic.twitter.com/brevAiApTn — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 14, 2022

Sukhbir Badal hits out at AAP

In his first major attack on the AAP government a day earlier, Sukhbir Badal accused Bhagwant Mann of surrendering his powers to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Moreover, he alleged that the latter was chairing meetings of Punjab officers in the absence of Mann and also ordering postings of Senior Superintendents of Police and Deputy Commissioners. Addressing people at the Takht Damdama Sahib, Badal contended that the AAP supremo had not only taken control of the administration in Punjab but is also using its resources including the state government's helicopter for electioneering in Himachal Pradesh.