Bharat Bandh: CITU Activists Vandalise Asianet Broadband Office In Kerala's Kozhikode

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday attempted to enforce a 10-hour Bharat Bandh to mark the first anniversary of the Centre's passing the three controversial farm laws in the Parliament, and this call turned violent in Kerala's Kozhikode on Monday where supporters of the CITU barged into the office of the Asianet Broadband Franchise office, vandalised it, and assaulted workers for performing their duties.

The incident took place at Nadakkavu in Kerala's Kozhikode district where nearly 15 members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) forcefully entered Asianet Broadband's office while resorting to vandalising the equipment and assaulting workers there, disregarding the directions of the Kerala Government to allow offices to resume their work even during the bandh.

Several employees of the organisation suffered injuries during the clash. A case has been registered against the CITU members. The injured were sent to the hospital for treatment.

Nadakkavu Police Station House Officer (SHO) Santhosh informed that a group of Bandh supporters manhandled the staff of the Asianet Broadband franchise office after they refused to shut the office. "We have received a complaint from the franchise alleging verbal abuse and manhandling by a group of people supporting the Bandh," the SHO said.

Kerala Congress revoke CITU act

Censuring the act, Deputy Chairman of the Kerala Congress, PC Thomas said,

"The cause taken up by the followers of the bandh is a right cause. The Government of India has taken steps against the interest of the farmers. We support the bandh and through this, the eyes of the Government of India can be open."

"However, I can't support anyone who will vandalise or put others into a problem. This is not right. We can request others to please cooperate and more than that it may not be proper for anyone. May it be CITU or anybody, hurting others is not acceptable."

Farmers protest against three laws

The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws that were passed by the Centre, for over a year now. The protests have been taking place at Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur. The protesters have demanded a total repeal by the Parliament.

The protest peaked when farmers broke down barricades and entered Delhi, clashing with police and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Fort on Republic Day. After the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops and adding barbed wires to block access to the roads completely.

The farmers have remained stubborn while the Centre has asked the unions to send its set of demands to amend the law. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the Apex Court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers and food processing units. Talks between Centre and farmers stalled after 13 rounds, before the January 26 violence at Red Fort.

