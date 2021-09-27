Bharat Bandh: Farmers Protesting At Ghazipur Border Ask Delhi Congress Chief To Leave

At the Ghazipur border, some agitating farmers were seen telling Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary to leave their protest location, where he had come to join them. Farmers' groups have called for a Bharat Bandh on Monday in protest against the three agriculture laws. Farmers thanked him for his support during the Bandh, according to BKU's Praveen Malik, but claimed the farmers' protest is an apolitical protest and platform. He went on to say that the farmers had previously stated that political parties would not be allowed on their platform. As a result, they asked him to protest further away from the location. He stated that the farmers are not opposed to his action in protesting on his own.

Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said, “I can understand their situation. This is a farmers' issue, Congress will protest on streets. If farmers ask us to leave from here, we will go back. We have come here for farmers, there is no political agenda”.

Congress shows support for Farmer Protest and Bharat Bandh

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the government should speak to the farmers who are protesting without imposing any conditions. Hooda told ANI that all opposition parties, including the Congress, support the farmers' call for a Bharat Bandh. They are backing farmers in their quest to overturn three farm laws. The former Chief Minister responded to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's statement that the administration is eager to talk to farmers by saying that a solution may be found by coming to the table and talking. However, there should be no prerequisites for conversation. He stated that the talks should be unconditional.

On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his support for the Bharat Bandh - i.e. grinding the country to a halt - which was called by farmers in protest of three farm legislations approved by the Centre last year, and added that farmers' nonviolent satyagraha continues today.

"Farmers' non-violent satyagraha is intact even today. But the exploitative government does not like this. That's why today there is Bharat Bandh," he tweeted adding, "I stand with farmers".

Bharat Bandh guidelines and cause

According to SKM, a nationwide strike will take place from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m on Monday. The farmer organisations declared a Bharat Bandh on Monday to mark the first anniversary of the three farm laws' enactment. All government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries, and commercial establishments will be closed during this time, and no public events or functions will be performed across the country, according to the SKM. All emergency facilities and necessary services, such as hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue activities, and those attending to personal emergencies, are exempt from the bandh. Governments in Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh have expressed their intent to support the bandh.

