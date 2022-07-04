Bharat Gogawale To 'disqualify All Uddhav's MLAs But Aaditya Out Of Respect For Balasaheb'

In an interesting turn of events, newly-recognised chief whip of Shiv Sena Bharat Gogawale has issued notices for disqualification of all MLAs on Uddhav Thackeray's side.

After the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena approached the Supreme Court to challenge Speaker Rahul Narwekar's recognition of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's man Bharat Gogawale as chief whip, Gogawale has now issued notices for suspension of 16 MLAs from Uddhav faction.

While speaking to the media, Gogawale said, "We have given notices to disqualify all the MLAs who defied our whip." Gogawale also added that they have left Aaditya Thackeray out of that list due to their respect for his grandfather Balasaheb Thackeray. "We have not given his (Aaditya Thackeray's) name for disqualification given our respect for Balasaheb Thackeray... CM will take a call on this," Gogawale further said.

Shinde govt wins Vote of Confidence with 164-99 margin; big setback for Uddhav

In a massive setback for Uddhav Thackeray and his faction of the Shiv Sena, the newly sworn-in Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra won the vote of confidence on July 4. Apart from MLAs of BJP, Shiv Sena, smaller parties and Independents, the ruling coalition also secured the votes of Uddhav camp MLA Santosh Bangar and PWPI legislator Shyamsundar Shinde. This implies that 40 out of 55 Sena MLAs are now with the government.

On the other hand, the opposition secured only 99 votes- eight less than what it bagged in the Speaker's election a day earlier. Meanwhile, two Samajwadi Party MLAs Abu Asim Azmi and Rais Shaikh and AIMIM MLA Shah Faruque Anwar abstained once again. This development will usher in stability for the new government and also pose fresh questions for the Shiv Sena supremo's hold over the party.

CM Shinde reiterates 'we are original Shiv Sena', mocks Sharad Pawar

"We will try our best to take this Maharashtra ahead. Modi Ji has said that the Central government is backing this state for development. When there is coordination between state and Central government, the state progresses further, " CM Shinde said while addressing the media on July 4.

"We have to face many difficulties. Today also they (the Uddhav faction) approached the court. You all know Hindutva of Balasaheb. We were suffocating in MVA, but people are now finally breathing freely. We are the original Shiv Sena Party. We have 40 MLAs now. Very soon the number will increase. You will see," the Maharashtra CM asserted.

In response to NCP chief Sharad Pawar's assertion that mid-term elections in Maharashtra are likely because the administration of rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde may be overthrown in the upcoming six months, CM Shinde said, "Despite being a national leader, you know that whatever Sharad Pawar says, exactly the opposite happens. So, after we complete our 2.5 years of administration, we would have 200 MLAs total, including 100 from our party and 100 from the BJP."

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@AUTHACKERAY, ANI