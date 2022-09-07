'Bharat Jodo A Political Stunt To Propel Rahul Before Congress Elections': BJP's Annamalai

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K Annamalai on Wednesday said that the 'Bharat Jodo' yatra by Congress is a political exercise to propel Rahul Gandhi as Congress leader ahead of party elections.

Speaking to Republic TV, Annamalai said, "Nothing can be written about this yatra except that it is a political exercise maybe sham of an act yatra just to propel Rahul Gandhi as Congress party leader. They have put an elaborate plan from Kanyakumari to Kashmir but Tamil people are not giving heed to Bharat Jodo Yatra."

'Logic Congress gives to unify India doesn't hold water,' says BJP

The BJP leader said that there is nothing wrong in doing a yatra but "Rahul Gandhi calling it a yatra to unify India is a joke".

"He had three Prime Ministers from his own family- Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. We can compare all those eras and the last eight years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have abolished Article 370, complete integration of Northeast. If we look at every data, India is more unified now than ever. The logic they give that they want to unify India doesn't hold water. No sane person will fall for the Congress party's 'Bharat Jodo' yatra. It's just a political exercise before Congress elections," Annamalai said.

Congress launches Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Congress on Wednesday launched its nationwide 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' with the handing over of the national flag to Rahul Gandhi. The party said that the handing over of the Tricolour by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel marks the onset of the biggest political movement in India since independence.

Speaking at the event, Rahul Gandhi said that the national flag represents the religion and language of every single person living in this country. "They (BJP and RSS) think that this flag is their personal property," he said.

He also claimed that India is facing its worst economic crisis. "A handful of large businesses control the entire country today. Earlier there was East India Company which controlled India and today there are 3-4 big companies which control entire India," Gandhi said.

The grand old party is undertaking a 3,500-km foot march from Kanyakumari to Srinagar to help rejuvenate the party.