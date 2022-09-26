'Bharat Jodo' Meeting Turns Into A Brawl As Assam Congress Factions Fight to Lead It

In Assam, a clash was witnessed between two factions of the Congress in Dhubri town on Monday over the planning of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in the presence of senior party leaders.

A meeting was called by the party members to discuss the Congress' ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign. An argument erupted between both groups over the decision of who will be heading the party leadership at the district level during the Yatra. Soon the verbal spat between both the factions turned into a physical fight.

In the video, the leaders can be seen pushing and manhandling each other. Meanwhile, the meeting remained inconclusive.

#LIVE: Dramatic clash of workers of the Congress party in Assam during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' planning over who will lead; Tune in here - https://t.co/pJdhfo54Pz pic.twitter.com/Ds0XltlpkA — Republic (@republic) September 26, 2022

Controversies erupt during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra

It is pertinent to mention that Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra has been landing in trouble from day one of its commencement.

On September 10, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sparked a massive row after he met controversial catholic priest George Ponnaiah in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari during the Yatra. A video clip of Rahul Gandhi surfaced where he can be seen interacting with the controversial Tamil Nadu pastor and asking if Jesus Christ is a form of God. Ponnaiah has a history of delivering provocative statements which have landed him in trouble in the past. In July 2021, Ponnaiah was arrested from Kallikudi, Madurai for allegedly making a 'hate speech' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, a DMK Minister, and many others.

On September 13, NCPCR wrote a letter to the Election Commission where it claimed that it has received a complaint alleging that Rahul Gandhi and Congress' children wing called 'Jawahar Bal Manch' is targeting kids with political intentions and making them get involved in political activities. Jawahar Bal Manch is an organisation for children ranging between the age group of 7 to 18 years. NCPCR, citing the complaint, said that children participating in the campaign were allegedly seen holding Congress flags and shouting political slogans. It also accused Rahul Gandhi of visiting schools and interacting with minor students and making them participate in political campaigns through Jawahar Bal Manch.

On September 16, a shocking incident of a party worker's hooliganism in Kerala was caught on camera where a vegetable shopkeeper was allegedly harassed and intimidated by party workers. A video went viral from Kerala's Kollam district where vegetable vendors were harassed by Congress workers for not contributing 'enough' amount to the party's fund collection campaign for Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. The workers had allegedly demanded Rs 2000 from the vendor but the owner was able to give only 500. After this, they threw away the vegetables, created a ruckus, and even threatened to kill the shop owner.

Congress began the tour from Kanyakumari and will cover 12 states culminating in Jammu and Kashmir over the course of about 150 days. It will pass through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot, Jammu, and end in Srinagar. The Yatra was formally launched by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a massive rally in Kanyakumari on September 7.

(Image: Republic World)