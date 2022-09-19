Bharat Jodo Yatra Fails To Unite Shivakumar & Siddaramaiah Camps? BJP Mocks Congress Rift

Amid rumours of a rift between the DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah camps over the preparations for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, BJP took a swipe at Congress. Posting a series of tweets on this tussle, BJP on Monday contended that Shivakumar and the former CM should organise another march to unite the warring factions in Congress' Karnataka unit. The saffron party alleged, "DK Shivakumar is showing impatience that the senior leaders who worked enthusiastically for Siddaramautsava are not working hard for Bharat Jodo Yatra".

Siddaramutsava was a reference to Siddaramaiah's 75th birthday celebration on August 3 at Davangere which was attended by lakhs of people including former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. BJP also highlighted the fact that 8-time MLA and former Minister RV Deshpande had not been appointed a member of the committee responsible for organising the Karnataka leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Deshpande who is considered close to Siddaramaiah reportedly refused to mobilise a sufficient number of people for the march.

Taking to Twitter, BJP added, Even the opposition leader Siddaramaiah has not been invited to the Bharat Jodo Yatra. KPCC President (Shivakumar) had no place in Siddaramautsava, is he showing his wrath through the Bharat Jodo Yatra"? Since last year, there has been a rift in Congress on whether DK Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah should be the Karnataka CM if the party comes back to power in 2023.

Tussle over Karnataka CM face

Siddaramaiah, who served as the CM from 2013 to 2018, became the first Karnataka leader in 40 years to complete his full term. While he is currently the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Shivakumar was appointed as the Karnataka Congress chief. One instance where the rift between the two leaders came to the fore is May 2021 when Karnataka Congress' official Twitter handle posted that the COVID-19 pandemic would have been in control had Shivakumar been the CM. However, this tweet was deleted thereafter without any explanation giving rise to the speculation that the Siddaramaiah camp is miffed.

Meanwhile, Congress MLAs Zameer Ahmed Khan and Raghavendra Hitnal publicly projected Siddaramaiah as the next CM of the state. Warning these leaders on June 22, 2021, for commenting on the leadership issue, Disciplinary Committee Chairman Rahman Khan affirmed that making statements in favour of one leader does not serve the purpose of Congress when it is in opposition. But, this failed to make an impact as two more MLAs- JN Ganesh and Bhima Naik also favoured the former Karnataka CM. In July this year, Shivakumar urged members of the Vokkaliga community to back him as the Chief Ministerial candidate.