“The Congress leaders are ready to do anything for the sake of power. Rahul Gandhi has been doing padayatra to be relevant in the current political situation. This event is nothing but the ‘relaunching’ of Rahul Gandhi and not for the common people, Dalits and backward classes. Siddaramaiah has been accompanying such a yatra. What was your status and now where are you? See for yourself,” Basavaraj Bommai said.

Notably, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra (which entered its 34th day on Tuesday) which is in its Karnataka leg, a state which is slated to go to the assembly polls next year.

Siddaramaiah working under Rahul Gandhi is not the symbol of self-respect: Bommai

Addressing a rally as part of the Jana Sankalpa Yatra at Gilesugur village in Raichur region of Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took on former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah and said that he left “Samajwad” the day he joined the party.

“Siddaramaiah comes from the Samajwadi background and the day he joined the Congress Party he had left behind the ‘Samajwad’. It is painful that Siddaramaiah has been working under a small boy and following his instructions. This is not the symbol of self-respect,” Bommai said.

Basavaraj Bommai further termed Congress a 'sinking ship' and said people are leaving Congress and coming to this (BJP) side. "Congress is now a sinking ship, persons who were on Congress' side are coming to BJP's side and there are clear indications about it," Bommai added.

Bommai further highlighted Congress' negligence towards Dalits while in power and said that the party now claims that reservation for backward classes was their contribution to society.

“Congress Party while in power never thought about Dalits and backward classes and now they have come to Raichur as their ‘Yuvaraj has been on Bharat Jodo yatra. They are scared whether the crowd will gather. The Congress claims that reservation for SC/ST was their contribution,” Bommai added.

The Chief Minister claimed that Congress never mulled over hiking reservations for the SC/ST communities of the state and claimed that the party lacked the 'common sense of uplifting them'.

“Now, the incumbent BJP government, with the blessings of Yediyurappa has hiked the quota for them and the Congress Party was claiming the credit for it. They had promised many 'bhagyas' (good deeds) but what they had given has been ‘durbhagya’ (misery) to the SC/ST communities,” he said.

Karnataka cabinet unanimously agrees to hike reservations for Backward classes

On Saturday, the Karnataka cabinet unanimously agreed to hike reservations for the Scheduled Castes from 15 percent to 17 percent and for Scheduled Tribes from 3 percent to 7 percent in the state and the state government will issue a gazette notification in this regard. Basavraj Bommai said the people’s aspiration has increased due to the awareness of education and employment

“No one must talk negatively on hiking the quota for SC/ST as these communities had suffered a lot in the last 50-60 years due to denial of justice. Those who speak against it are anti-SC/ST. Several communities have put forth demands. While some have sought inclusion in their community in SC, others in 3B, 2A and backward classes," Bommai added.

Basavaraj Bommai further mentioned that the people's aspiration has increased due to the awareness of education and employment, their demands will be taken into account as per recommendations of law commissions and needful action will be taken.