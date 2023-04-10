Bharat Mata Ki Jai Echoes Across Arunachal As Amit Shah Sends Strong Message To China

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a strong message on Monday said that "no one can encroach even pin’s tip worth of our land" and that "no one has the power to cast an evil eye on us." The statements by the Union Minister came after he launched the ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kibithoo and said that “no one can encroach even pin’s tip worth of our land.” He added that “no one has the power to cast an evil eye on us."

Shah stated that no one can cast their “evil eye” on the country in today’s time as the borders are being taken care by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Indian Army.

'Border areas Modi governtment's priority', says Shah

Calling the border areas the top priority of the Modi government, he highlighted the infrastructure and development works in the Northeast.

He said, "Today, we say with pride that gone are the days when anybody could encroach on India’s land. Today, we can proudly say that no one can encroach even a tip of a pin’s worth of our land because ITBP and Indian Army are present at our borders. I salute the sacrifices of all the jawans. Whosoever came to encroach the land here in 1962 had to return because of your patriotism."

He added, "The entire country can sleep peacefully in their homes today because our ITBP jawans and Army is working day and night on our borders. Today, we can proudly say that no one has the power to cast an evil eye on us."

Shah lauds PM's Look East policy

Lauding PM Modi's Look East policy, he said that it has accelerated progress in the Northeast and the region now contributes to the development of the country.

He said, "Before 2014, the entire Northeast region was known as a disturbed region but in the last 9 years, because of PM Modi’s ‘Look East’ policy, Northeast is now considered an area which contributes to the development of the country.”

Kibithoo is India's first village and no the the last

Shah also stated Kibithoo as India’s first village and not the last village.

He said, "Kibithoo is India’s first village and not the last village. Earlier when people visited here, they used to say “I had gone to the last village of the country, but today, I’ll say that I visited the first village of India.”

Union Minister also paid homage to the martyrs of Kibithoo who laid down their lives during the 1962 war and said that despite lack of resources, they fought valourously.

High-spirited Shah also said that no one says 'Namaste' in Arunachal Pradesh as people greet each other with "Jai Hind" that "fills our hearts with patriotism."

He said, "It is because of this attitude of Arunachalis that China which had come to occupy it had to retreat."

(With inputs from agencies)