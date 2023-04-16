Last Updated:

Bharat Rashtra Samithi To Hold Third Rally Of The Party In Aurangabad, KCR To Attend

This will be the third rally of the party in the, with the first two in Nanded and Loha-Kandhar, says BRS MLA Jeevan Reddy

Press Trust Of India

This will be the third rally of the party in the, with the first two in Nanded and Loha-Kandhar earlier getting a good response, BRS MLA Jeevan Reddy told reporters.

"The rally will take place in Amkash Maidan. It will be addressed by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao," he said. 

