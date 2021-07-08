Bharati Pravin Pawar Says 'will Work Towards Sawasth Bharat' As She Assumes Office As MoS

BJP MP Bharati Pravin Pawar assumed office as the Union Minister of State (MoS) for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Bharati Pawar took oath on Wednesday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. She has been inducted as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet reshuffle. The rebuilt Cabinet, which is reported to be the youngest in India's history, also has an equitable representation of caste, gender, and regions across the country.

Bhartiya Janata Party MP Bharati Pravin Pawar on assuming office

After taking over office, BJP's Bharati Pravin Pawar assured that the department will work towards developing the health infrastructure in rural areas.

"We are working as per priorities and challenges in front of us. I will do my best to fulfill my duties. We will move towards the 'Sawasth Bharat' as per the wish of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji”, reported ANI.

Who is BJP MP Bharati Pravin Pawar?

Bhartiya Janta Party MP Bharati Pravin Pawar is among the 43 members who has been included in the Modi-led NDA government during the cabinet reshuffle. She started her career as a Zila Parishad Member and has been working to eradicate malnutrition and providing clean drinking water in Nashik district for the last seven years. Currently, she is a Lok Sabha MP from Dindori in Maharashtra. Also, she is the only woman minister from Maharashtra to get induced in the Union Cabinet. Along with her, three more leaders from Maharashtra were included in the cabinet: Narayan Tantu Rane, Kapil Moreshwar Patil, and Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan following COVID-19 protocols. Prominent figures like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupendra Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Pashupati Kumar Paras were included in the Union cabinet.

Seven women MPs took oath as union ministers including Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Annapurna Devi, Pratima Bhoumik, and Bharati Pravin Pawar. Meanwhile, seven Ministers of States (MoS) were promoted as Union Cabinet Ministers.

The reshuffle marks the first expansion of the Union Cabinet after the BJP-led Centre returned to power in 2019 and recently completed 2 years.



(Source: ANI)