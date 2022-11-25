In an exclusive interview with Republic TV on Friday, senior Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki weighed in on his party's prospects in the Gujarat elections. Solanki, who has served as the Gujarat Congress president and a Union Minister in the past, asserted that Congress will win 125 seats against all odds. Claiming that BJP is rattled owing to the lack of crowds in its public meetings, he asserted, "The people of Gujarat have decided to bless Congress on the basis of Bharat Jodo, Gujarat Jodo and its work".

Downplaying the absence of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi during the Gujarat election campaign, Bharatsinh Solanki said, "Rahul Ji said that Bharat Jodo Yatra is happening because of Gujaratis. Mahatma Gandhi, a Gujarati, gave the idea to unite the country and the people, leaving aside hatred, irritation, and conflicts and spreading love, compassion and peace. Rahul Gandhi embarked on the Bharat Jodo Yatra on this scheme. It is covering the majority (of the country). Even Bengal, Odisha and many other states aren't covered. The main theme of Bharat Jodo is from Gujarat."

He added, "The election is important. He has gone to two places in Gujarat keeping in mind the difficulties and sentiments of the people. He is going to visit Central and North Gujarat. That has been decided".

'Congress will be number one'

On this occasion, Bharatsinh Solanki dispelled the notion that Congress' campaigning was not up to the mark this time in comparison to the 2017 Assembly election. He opined, "Despite not being in power for 27 years, you have seen that our vote share has not reduced. The Congress worker is a fighter. This time, the worker is getting the support of the people. Because the people of Gujarat have seen the last 27 years. In the last 5 years, they were so hassled due to price rise, Corona, and unemployment. We are capable of bringing about a change together".

Meanwhile, the former parliamentarian frowned upon the entry of AAP in the Gujarat elections. He commented, "AAP and Kejriwal are against the Gujaratis. They don't understand the Gujaratis that's why the AAP government in Punjab removed the photos of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi from their offices. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel united the country. They are supporting Khalistani supporters who want to divide Punjab. Gujarat never supports such divisive forces. In Gujarat, there is a two-party system. Congress will be number one. BJP will be number 2".

"If elections are held today i.e November 25, Congress will get 100 seats. As the undercurrent will increase gradually with the voting on December 1 and 5, it will take Congress to 125 seats. BJP will be second. AAP will be a big zero," he elaborated.

Solanki also disputed ex-MLA Kamini Ba's claim that she was asked to pay Rs 1 crore in lieu of a Congress ticket. He clarified, "This is a wrong allegation. It does not befit someone to talk like this just because they didn't get the ticket. Jagdish (Thakore) is working for the organization. All leaders of our party are working. When some people get upset, they make statements after being instigated by BJP. They don't have anything to do with Human Development Index and Happiness Index. They have stopped talking about development".