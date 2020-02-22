Bhim Army Chief Takes On UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Says They 'will Pay For Each Crime'

Addressing a public meeting in Nagpur's Rashim Bagh Maidan, opposite the RSS headquarters, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad, on Saturday, dared UP CM Yogi Adityanath to continue shooting at anti-CAA protesters in Uttar Pradesh till in power. He reminded Adityanath that one day his government will be out of power, adding then every crime will be punished. His comment comes after Adityanath had claimed that the trouble-makers have died from bullet of another trouble-maker, while answering about the 27 deaths in Uttar Pradesh during anti-CAA protests, due to police action.

HC allows Bhim Army to hold meeting at ground near RSS HQ

Azad: 'Will pay for every crime'

"I won't talk like UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath about bullets and talks. He says 'bullets will talk where words fail', I say shoot at us for CAA-NRC-NPR and reservation. Shoot at innocent people, but remember that one day, the government will change. The day the government changes, revenge will be taken of each and every crime," said Azad.

He added, "The deed you are doing in a democracy, the constitution states that everyone has an equal right. The one who commits a crime - be it a common man, government official, a minister, Chief Minister, Home Minister or the Prime Minister, he will be punished. The day the Bahujan government comes in power, everyone will pay for their crimes - this I promise to my people".

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad arrested again, this time by Hyderabad Police

Bombay HC allows Azad's meeting opposite RSS HQ

Earlier on Friday, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court allowed Azad to hold a meeting of its workers but imposed certain conditions. The court had instructed Azad that the meeting should be a workers' meet - which shall not be converted into a demonstration or protest and that there should be no inflammatory speeches. Besides, Chandrashekhar Azad was instructed to give an undertaking on the above conditions. The police had stated that 'the organisation of the petitioner holds an ideology which is different, contrary and diverse to the ideology being professed by the RSS', in its affidavit while denying permission for the rally.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad gets bail, ordered to leave Delhi for 4 weeks

Azad's arrest and bail

On December 20, Azad's outfit had called for a protest against CAA in front of Jama Masjid. Though Azad was denied permission to protest, he was spotted holding up a copy of the Constitution with a photo of BR Ambedkar on it - which led to his arrest. Twenty-five days later, Delhi's Tiz Hazari Court granted bail to Azad for a bail bond of Rs. 25,000 and ordering him to leave Delhi for 4 weeks - which was later relaxed. Azad was previously been charged with the National Security Act for his alleged involvement in the 2017 Saharanpur riots but was later granted bail noting that the arrests were politically motivated.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad free to visit Delhi; court modifies bail condition