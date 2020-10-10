Bhim Army Chief Targets CM Adityanath Over Law & Order In UP, Calls 'CBI Parrot Of Govt'

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the law and order situation in the State. Speaking to reporters in Ludhiana, he also denied allegations of bribery and said that if they are proved, he would "forever quit" active politics.

'CBI is a parrot of government'

"Earlier also there were allegations on me that I take a bribe, but I am a follower of Kanshi Ram and I do not pay heed to such things. If the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh can prove any of these allegations, I will resign from active politics forever but if he cannot then he should resign from the post of Uttar Pradesh CM. He is just protecting the accused in and the matter is in the Supreme Court. None of them will be saved," he said.

Azad alleged that the bureaucracy and the police are blindly following the orders of the government without questioning it. He claimed that in 2022, Yogi Adityanath will lose the Assembly polls in the state.

"CBI is a parrot of the government and I know very well that how that agency works. CBI, ED, Income Tax, NIA - the way these agencies have been used by the government proves that they will become a barrier in the process of getting justice. We trust the Supreme Court and the government is not in the mood to provide justice. I do not fear from jail, NIA or anyone but I am feared of keeping quiet and that is why I speak," Azad said.

ED denies links between Bhim Army & PFI

Meanwhile, on Friday, media reports stated that Enforcement Directorate (ED) found no links between Azad's Bhim Army and Popular Front of India - which has been under probe for 'inciting riots' during the anti-CAA clashes across Uttar Pradesh. Refuting former UP DGP Brij Lal's claims alleging that PFI and its affiliate Campus Front of India had 'pumped in Rs 100 crore for instigating riots over Hathras case', ED clarified that no such amounts were recovered. Lal has also alleged that Bhim Army is allegedly misleading the Hathras case victim's family.

